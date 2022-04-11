Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has called for the inclusion of Asamoah Gyan in Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Gyan, 36, has been out of the Black Stars after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] hosted in Egypt.

The former Al Ain player was hoping to regain fitness when he made a return to the Ghana Premier League when he signed a one-year deal with Legon Cities last season.

However, Gyan struggled to make an impact and ended the season without a goal.

But according to Kennedy Agyapong, who is a member of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], the striker lacks his former sharpness, but his inclusion in the team can help the Black Stars progress in the World Cup.

He added that Ghana will need Gyan’s experience at the Mundial.

“He is an old man, he is an old man… but he can motivate the team,” the lawmaker told Accra-based Happy FM.

“His presence alone will make a difference, so when they are going and they send old players along to motivate them, it can be a gamechanger.

“So the role of old players like Asamoah Gyan cannot be discounted, they must be sent to boost the morale of the young ones. But from what I saw from the games against Nigeria, we can go far,” he added.

The Black Stars defeated Nigeria over two legs late last month after they secured a one-all draw in Abuja to qualify ahead of the Super Eagles for the World Cup.

They have been drawn against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H of the World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

The global showpiece kicks off in November to December later this year.