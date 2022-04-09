Interim Ghana coach, Otto Addo, says the Black Stars’ poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] was a collection of bad circumstances.

The four-time African champions for the first time in 2006 failed to progress to the group phase of the continent’s most prestigious tournament in Cameroon.

Ghana who were in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros failed to win a game and exited the tournament with just a point.

Addo, 46, who steered the Black Stars to secure a qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar believes the team performed poorly but it was a collection of circumstances.

“The Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] was a collection of bad circumstances, one came after the other and they were very unlucky,” he said as reported by CAFOnline.

“The performance was poor but a lot of bad luck also worked against us,” he added.

Ghana opened their AFCON campaign with a defeat against Morocco. In the second group game, the Black Stars were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Gabon.

In the final group game, Comoros shocked the Black Stars with a 3-2 win.