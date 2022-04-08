The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will not beg players to play for the senior national team, the Black Stars, the head communications, Henry Asante Twum, has said.

Having missed out in the last edition of the Mundial in Russia, Ghana qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the playoffs in away goal rule on Tuesday.

Ahead of the games, some players rejected a call up for the crucial tie.

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu rejected a call up citing he needs time to consider his decision.

Mr Twum, speaking in an interview, said the FA would not pursue players who have no desire to play for Ghana.

Henry Asante Twum

“Whoever is eligible to play for Ghana will be given the opportunity. I don’t think we need to beg players to play or represent the country at the international level,” he told GhOne TV.

He further stressed that the GFA has given many players born abroad the opportunity to represent the country and thus only those who are willing will be given the opportunity.

“We have given many players the chance and it dates back to Kim Grant, Tony Baffoe and Otto Addo who were not all born in Ghana. So whoever is willing will be given the opportunity.”

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.