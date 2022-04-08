A 44-year-old headteacher, who was contracted to teach a 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) pupil but defiled her, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

George Agyekum pleaded not guilty to defilement.

However, the court, presided over by Christina Cann, found him guilty at the end of the trial and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a trader residing at Shaibu, near Dansoman, Accra.

The prosecution said the complainant lived with the 15-year-old pupil.

It said the accused, now convict, was the headteacher of a private school name, withheld, at Shaibu.

The prosecution said as a part of the preparation for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination, the victim and her colleagues were asked by the school authorities to remain in the school for “effective teaching and learning.”

On September 6, 2021, the prosecution, said in the evening, that Agyekum informed the victim that her father had contracted him to teach her in the school.

It said Agyekum took advantage of that and lured the victim into his room at Shaibu Night Market and had sex with her.

According to the prosecution, after the act, Agyekum gave the victim ₵50.00 to buy anything she liked.

It said on September 7, 2021, Agyekum gave the victim some medicines to swallow and insert the same so as not to get pregnant.

The prosecution said the victim after collecting the medicines, refused to do what Agyekum had instructed her and narrated her ordeal to “a Good Samaritan.”

It said on September 17, 2021, the complainant went to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at the Dansoman Police Station and reported the matter.

The prosecution said a Police medical form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to a hospital for examination and treatment.

Later, Agyekum was picked up by the Police.