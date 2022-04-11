Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has lauded the performance of his players following their hard-fought win over Hearts of Oak.

In the matchday 24 games, the Porcupine Warriors hosted their rivals at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Cameroonian striker, Frank Etouga Mbella, scored the only goal of the game from a spot-kick.

Speaking after the game, Prosper Ogum expressed his satisfaction with their performance and added they have proven why they are the leaders in the league

“Very satisfied because we played very well, we created a lot of chances, we kept the ball most of the time in the game and we showed that indeed, we are on top of the league,” he told StarTimes.

“We were in a haste to score, we created more chances, more obvious goal-scoring opportunities.

“Chances that you just need to poke the ball into the net but they couldn’t.

“But in high profile games like these, sometimes players lose their awareness in front of goal and some of these things happen.”

He added, “but I’m happy that we dominated play and we created more goal-scoring opportunities.”

The Porcupine Warriors sit top of the summit with 52 points.

Asante Kotoko will travel to the Northern region to play Real Tamale United in the matchday 25 games.