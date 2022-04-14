The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has launched an initiative dubbed ‘Operation Prevent Fires, Save Lives and Property’ to better protect the general public during Easter festivities and beyond.

Head of Public Relations, Osafo Affum, said in a statement that the campaign also seeks to prevent fire outbreaks and to bring the numbers recorded in the country to the barest minimum before, during and after the Easter Season.

In the Service’s quest to achieve this objective, ACFO 1 Osafo-Affum outlined the following measures:

Community Fire Education activities have been stepped up for greater sensitization and awareness in Residential Communities, Churches and Convention Centres, Mosques, Market places, Public Event Centres, Restaurants, Lorry parks, etc. Task Forces have been formed to inspect and enforce safety measures at markets and public places of congregation. Public Safety Education sensitization programmes have been instituted for lorry stations, churches, mosques and markets. Night patrols and surveillance are to be carried out around Public Facilities, Strategic Installations and Markets. All Fire Appliances have been put in readiness to respond to all emergencies. All broken down Appliances are to be repaired as a matter of urgency and commissioned for emergencies. All Personnel have been put on alert to respond to emergencies swiftly. Contingencies have been put in place for areas without fire cover.

ACFO 1 Osafo-Affum also called on Ghanaians to celebrate this year’s Easter in moderation and ensure that the country does not record any casualties

According to the Service, the populace should avoid human activities that could spark fire outbreaks during the festivities.

“As we celebrate the Easter festivities, may we remain fire safety conscious by adhering to laid down Fire Safety Precautions and Regulations.

“The general public is encouraged to also do their part by observing basic fire safety precautions and to reach the GNFS promptly on telephone numbers 0302772446 and 029.0383 aside from the 192/112 Fire Service emergency numbers,” he said.