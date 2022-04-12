Former Black Stars forward, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed his intention to return to the Black Stars following their qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking on Accra-based radio, Okay FM, Gyan cleared all doubts concerning his alleged retirement as he is set to undergo training for few months to regain fitness and continue his football career.

“If you are not working and staying at home it doesn’t guarantee that you have retired unless you announce you are going on retirement,” he said.

“So I have to undergo training for some few months to regain fitness,” he added.

The 36-year-old disclosed his intention to return to Black Stars after he was asked of his opinion on his inclusion in the squad ahead of World Cup as Ghana meets Uruguay for the second time.

“Currently, I don’t have a team and I have gained a little weight and to play that level of competitive football will all decide on myself,” he claimed.

“God has already blessed me with the talent but my problem currently is physique, I have to be physically fit and then I can play.”

Ghana secured a spot in the World Cup after the game ended 1-1 against the Super Eagles in Abuja as they cruise through with the away goals rule.

Ghana has been drawn in Group H, along with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea, ahead of the competition which runs from 21 November to 18 December 2022.