The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has said the reconstruction of some transmission lines from Achimota to Mallam substations will not result in power outages.

The power transmission company in a statement assured that its bulk supply points of Kasoa, Pokuase and Accra Central will transmit power to the substations that are being reconstructed.

“Whilst we confirm the reconstruction work on our transmission lines has commenced since Saturday, April 9, 2022, we wish to assure the public that the ongoing work will not lead to any ‘Dumsor.’

“The bulk supply points of Kasoa, Mallam, Accra Central, Pokuase and Achimota Substations have enough transformer capacities to meet the desired demand without any load curtailment or load shedding,” GRIDCo said in a statement.

GRIDCO had earlier issued a statement on April 8 in which it served notice of daily outages starting on April 9 to June 30 due to a reconstruction of transmission lines from Achimota to Mallam substations.

It said the reconstruction is to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs.

“The outage will affect customers served by the Electricity Company of Ghana’s distribution systems crossing these transmission lines during the day,” GRIDCo said in its earlier statement.

But the company in its latest statement noted that there wouldn’t be outages.

JoyNews checks show that some power consumers within the Achimota, Avenor and Mallam transmission lines, where the reconstruction is ongoing, have however experienced outages in the last few days.

Manager at the Executive office at GRIDCO, Ing Bernard Asante Gyan explained the situation to JoyNews.

“I can confirm that we are not going to have power outages as a result of this project and clarify that the first statement was creating the impression that we are going to have power outages, but you know during this dynamic, we have always tried to look for a better solution for our customers…As far as this work is concerned there is no outage associated with this work and we are going to make sure that we do everything within our power to make sure that they have power supply as far as this work is concerned,” he stated.