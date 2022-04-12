Family members of one of the victims of Asem Asa accident in the Western Region have revealed how they managed to identify the charred body of their relative.

Brother of the victim, Enyam Djah on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday said his brother”s facial image and teeth which were not completely burnt worked the magic for them.

“I was in the company of his wife together with my senior brother. When you look at the video, you could see the struggle they went through before dying.

“Some of them had their head and face stretched out and my brother was one of those whose face were stretched out but luckily enough his face and head were not burnt much, so we were able to use the facial image and his teeth to identify him,” he said.

Mr Enyam Djah’s brother was part of 14 passengers on the Accra-bound vehicle who were burnt to death in the ghastly accident involving a tipper truck and a Ford.

Eyewitnesses narrated that a tipper truck did a wrong overtaking and upon realising the careless driving on the part of his counterpart, the driver of the Ford vehicle stopped to make way for the truck.

But the truck’s driver lost control of his vehicle as a result of a tyre burst during the process, fell on the Ford and caught fire.