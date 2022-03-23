It has been revealed that a tipper truck driver and his mate survived the ghastly accident on the Takoradi Cape Coast road that claimed 14 lives.

The Western Regional Commander of MTTD, Chief Superintendent Isaac Kwasi Sokpa, made this known to the media at the accident scene.

He explained the driver and his mate managed to escape through the fire and is currently receiving treatment at the Central Regional Hospital in Cape Coast.

The burnt bodies, he added, have also been conveyed to the morgue in Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

ALSO READ:

Accra-Tema Motorway accident causes heavy traffic

One feared dead, driver in critical condition in Gomoa Dabenyin accident

The accident, which happened on Tuesday afternoon, involved a ford bus and a truck carrying stones where all the passengers on the ford bus were completely burnt when the car reportedly caught fire after a head-on collision.

The accident happened after Asem Asa, the last town in the Western Region.

Fatal accident at Asem Asa on Tarkwa road

Meanwhile, The Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday said so far 14 people have been confirmed dead through the crash, adding that the police have commenced investigations into the incident.

“The truck driver and his mate are currently at the hospital,” she said.