Accra-Tema Motorway accident causes heavy traffic

A mild gridlock is being experienced on the Accra-Tema Motorway this afternoon.

An articulated truck carrying bags of flour is currently stuck on the road after an accident occurred on Tuesday.

The long vehicle has parts of its cab badly mangled and hanging downwards from the dump body.

Part of the stretch is covered with kilograms of flour with bystanders helping to sweep the product off the road to allow for free flow of traffic.

It is unclear what caused the accident. Meanwhile, no casualties have been confirmed.