A Shari’a court sitting in Kano State has remanded a 37-year-old man in a correctional centre for stealing cartons of seasoning cubes.

The defendant, Yusha’u Ado, who lives is facing a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Jamilu Ibrahim reported the matter at Sabon Gari police station on March 10.

Insp Wada said the complainant reported that he entrusted Ado with 260 cartons of seasoning cubes to keep in his shop, and that when he later went to pack his goods he discovered that the 22 cartons of seasoning cubes worth N216,000 were missing.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The judge, Dr. Bello Khalid, ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case to April 8, 2022.