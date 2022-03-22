Fourteen people have reportedly been burnt to death in an accident at Asem Asa, a community at Tarkwa on the Accra-Takoradi Highway.

The accident, according to an eye witness, David Agyekum, occurred Tuesday around 12:00pm.

The accident involved a tipper truck and a Ford bus loaded with Chinese Nationals and Ghanaian driver from Tarkwa with a registration number GW 5628-21.

Fatal accident at Asem Asa on Tarkwa road

The occupants on board the Ford including a two-year-old child, were burnt to death beyond recognition.

The witness told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show that the tipper truck, which was transporting stones, collided with the Ford bus which was travelling from Tarkwa to Accra.

He narrated the tipper truck driver was driving recklessly and at top speed, hence, the Ford sparked fire shortly after the collision killing the occupants on the spot.

“The driver of the tipper truck was on top speed and there are curves on the road and so he collided with the bus and killed the people including a two-year-old child burning them to death. The driver of the tipper truck and his mate were also burnt in the truck,” he narrated.

Fire service personnel and the police, he noted, were at the scene to help douse the fire and direct traffic on the stretch.