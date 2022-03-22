Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has apologised for describing the technical team of the Black Stars and the Ghana Football Association [GFA] as ‘nonsense’ in the latest Black Stars call-up.

Gyan, who is the country’s all-time top scorer, expressed his views on the squad to face Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff games.

The 36-year-old slammed the technical handlers of the Black Stars over the omission of Majeed Ashimeru, who he described as Ghana’s best midfielder after Thomas Partey.

This guy @MajeedAshimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh, he fumed on Twitter.

However, after stirring controversy with his statement, Gyan deleted the tweet and apologised for his wording.

He was, however, quick to add that he stands by his opinion that Ashimeru deserves to be in the squad to face Nigeria.

I still insist that Ashimeru deserves to be in this current Black Stars BUT am sorry for using the word ‘Nonsense’ in my statement so I unreservedly withdraw that word, I was carried by my emotions . Go Ghana, he tweeted.

Ghana will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25 before the return game at the Abiola National Stadium on March 29.

The winner of the tie will book a place in the World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.