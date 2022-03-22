The South African police have launched a search for three armed men who allegedly raped two women inside a church.

The police spokesperson, who strongly condemned the attack in a statement, said the motive was theft, but the suspects took advantage of the vulnerable state of the women to sexually exploit them.

He added that after the attack on the women aged 30 and 38, the criminals proceeded to steal the church instruments as well as the pastor’s vehicle.

“Police at Mhala have since launched a manhunt for the three suspects who reportedly robbed the church of musical instruments as well as the Pastor’s car after raping the women at a church in Thulamahashe near Bushbuckridge.”

According to the information, on the said day about 23:00 two ladies who were in a room at the church, heard a gunshot outside. This was followed by a knock on the door.

It is said that three male suspects, armed with a pistol, forced the door opened. They then held the ladies at gunpoint whilst trying to find out where the pastor was. The suspects then demanded cash and allegedly r*ped the ladies.

The suspects also took musical instruments of the church to the value of about R28 000, using a silver grey KIA Picato, belonging to the Pastor. The suspects then fled the scene with the robbed items.