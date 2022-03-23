The Institute for TransGenerational Leaders is set to hold a public lecture on Ghana’s education policy with the Free Senior High School (SHS) in focus.

The event is scheduled for March 29, 2022, at the GIMPA GreenHill Campus auditorium.

The lecture dubbed: Consolidating the gains of free SHS education policy, protecting the legacy for future generations will be in honour of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The lecture comes at a time pressure is mounting on the government to review flagship policies including the free SHS to conform to the current economic situations of the country.

But according to the group, the lecture is to acknowledge the President for his visionary leadership which led to the introduction of the policy they describe as exemplary.

This, they explained, is because the Free SHS implementation has given full effect to SDG 4.1.

“President Akufo Addo is a true asset to the Republic of Ghana. His service and commitment towards expanding education is exceptional and deserves to be commended. The legacies of the President must be consolidated and protected,” the group said in a statement.

The statement added: “Undoubtedly, the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme is the biggest and most successful pro-poor policy ever implemented by any government in the educational sector of this country.”

Keynote speakers at the event are the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA); Prof Samuel Kwaku Bonsu and Deputy Education Minister; Rev Ntim Fordjour.