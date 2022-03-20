Samuel Boateng, a political activist, has opined that one of the New Patriotic Party government’s flagship policies the free Senior High School (SHS) must be reviewed to conform to the current economic situations of the country.

Mr Boateng, speaking with the media, stated that when government invests hugely in education, it gives no financial profits to the country, hence the need for government to reexamine the free SHS policy to ensure that monies spent there do not affect the economic growth and development.

He said the government should give the green light to parents who can afford to pay the school fees of their wards to do so to reduce the burden of the country’s economy.

He added that, as part of the free SHS review, all SHSs which fall under category A, according to GES classification, must be exempted from the policy.

The reason being that parents will willingly pay to get their wards to the best schools.

He indicated that the slashed cost can be used to construct and furnish the category C and D schools with the needed materials and infrastructure to make them look attractive to push people to patronise those schools as well to reduce the cost of boarding fees.

He stressed that Parent Teacher Association dues must also be allowed to be paid by parents to support the affairs and the running of the schools.