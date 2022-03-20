A 16-year-old girl from Zimbabwe left the community in shock after she committed suicide over fake nails.

Talent Kudzai Chisvinga is believed to have committed suicide at her parent’s home following an argument with her mother over artificial nails she had.

It is said Talent was told by her mother to remove the fake nails as it does not conform to normal teen behavior.

Following the altercation, the deceased left the room only to go and take a gulp of cotton pesticide.

“She had a misunderstanding with her mother over some household chores and some artificial nails which she was putting on. Her mother went out and told her to remove them before she came back.

“She was then asked to prepare tea by her stepfather but instead she went to her mother’s bedroom where she took the cotton pesticide and her stepfather later heard her screaming and he rushed to the bedroom. She was rushed to Runyararo Clinic and kater referred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where she later died,” said the source under condition of anonymity.

The police have confirmed the incident, urging residents to find amicable ways of solving problems than taking their own lives.

Close friends to the deceased revealed that she [Talent] had always been suicidal, just a day before this sad incident.

It is further confirmed that she even penned a note which she left behind explaining how she missed the love of her father.