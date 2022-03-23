The Black Stars held their first training session at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday evening ahead of their crucial world cup qualifying play-off game against Nigeria.

The team, which arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon wasted no time in getting a session in a few hours later at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Some players involved in Tuesday’s session included Kudus Mohammed, Thomas Partey who recently featured in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Aston villa and Daniel Kyereh.

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, opened camp in Accra on Monday evening with seven players present at the light training session.

The team is expected to train on Wednesday and Thursday before the game on Friday 07:30 GMT.

Ghana will play the first leg in Kumasi on Friday 25th March, 2022 in Kumasi with the return leg to be hosted in Abuja four days later.

The winner over two legs will book one of Africa’s five slots for the 2022 World Cup to be hosted in Qatar at the end of the year.