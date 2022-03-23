The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Western Region Police Command has called on families whose relatives travelled from Tarkwa to Accra on Tuesday and have still not arrived at their destination to contact the Tarkwa station.

Chief Superintendent Isaac K Sorkpah said the move is to help identify passengers who were on board the Ford vehicle with registration number GW 6628-21 which was involved in a fatal accident.

“We urge persons whose relatives travelled between the two towns to contact the Tarkwa police station and be very sure which of the buses their relatives boarded,” he said in an interview at the scene.

Fourteen passengers on the Accra-bound vehicle were burnt to death at Asem Asa in the Western Region.

Eyewitnesses told JoyNews that the tipper truck did a wrong overtaking. Upon realising the careless driving on the part of his counterpart, the driver of the Ford vehicle stopped to make way for the truck.

But the truck’s driver lost control of his vehicle as a result of a tyre burst during the process.

The tipper truck then fell on the Ford and caught fire.