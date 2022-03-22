The final funeral rites of Rebecca Akosua Addo Dodoo, a sister of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor has been held.

May be an image of 1 person

The solemn ceremony took place over the weekend at the Apagyafie, Ashanti New Town in Kumasi.

May be an image of 5 people, people sitting and outdoors

Mrs Dodoo was buried in her hometown, Dabaa also in the Ashanti Region.

Scores of political figures, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Second Lady Samira Bawumia were present.

May be an image of 4 people, people standing and crowd

New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament, ministers, National Democratic Congress executives, and traditional leaders among others were also in attendance to commiserate with him.

May be an image of 5 people and people standing

His brother and former Defence Minister, Dr Addo Kufuor and nephew; Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh (Napo) among others were also present to receive sympathisers from far and near.

May be an image of 3 people and people standing

Mrs Dodoo, who is an elder sister of the former President, passed on on December 13, 2021.

May be an image of 2 people, people sitting and indoor

She was 92.

May be an image of 2 people, people standing and indoor