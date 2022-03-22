The final funeral rites of Rebecca Akosua Addo Dodoo, a sister of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor has been held.

The solemn ceremony took place over the weekend at the Apagyafie, Ashanti New Town in Kumasi.

Mrs Dodoo was buried in her hometown, Dabaa also in the Ashanti Region.

Scores of political figures, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Second Lady Samira Bawumia were present.

New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament, ministers, National Democratic Congress executives, and traditional leaders among others were also in attendance to commiserate with him.

His brother and former Defence Minister, Dr Addo Kufuor and nephew; Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh (Napo) among others were also present to receive sympathisers from far and near.

Mrs Dodoo, who is an elder sister of the former President, passed on on December 13, 2021.

She was 92.