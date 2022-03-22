A Kenyan motorist has been fined by a court after being filmed speeding off on a highway with a screaming female passenger while one of the car doors was open.

Images of the incident were shared widely on social media.

Police reveal genesis of viral Thika Road video of woman screaming in a Probox; man’s driving license suspended #TV47Newshttps://t.co/vJoOHGuj1Q — TV47 Kenya (@tv47ke) March 21, 2022

Kenyan police said the woman was the motorist’s girlfriend who had wanted to alight, but the man had insisted that they spend the evening together after a social outing.

In a statement, it said the couple had sought to withdraw the matter from police after they had reconciled.

But the police filed charges against the motorist for reckless driving and endangering the life of the woman and other road users.

James Maina Kibe pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined over $600 (£450) with his driving licence being suspended.