Spokesperson of the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the numerous calls for his boss to speak on the economy signifies the confidence Ghanaians have in him.

However, Gideon Boako has explained Dr Bawumia will talk at an opportune time after deliberations and solutions on the way forward are completed.

“The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will speak next month, in April 2022, also at a platform somewhere in Cape Coast, for you to see that the Government has rolled out a plan to deal with the issues,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Pressure has been mounting on Dr Bawumia as the leader of the Economic Management Team to speak on the economic challenges, including price hikes on fuel and commodities and continuous depreciation of the Cedi.

But to Dr Boako, the Vice President will not shy away from commenting on the current challenges, adding it is always an honour for him.

“OB, these calls on the Vice President to talk about the economy is a testament to the fact that Ghanaians believe in the Vice President.

“They know he has what it takes to shape the discussions on the economy and how best to manage the situation we find ourselves in as a result of external factors,” he told show host, Osei Bonsu.

He, however, added that the harsh economic conditions Ghanaians find themselves in cannot be attributed to local factors but mostly external shocks.