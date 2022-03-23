A glass tumbler has been found inside a woman’s bladder who doctors thought had a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI).

According to New York Post, the 45-year-old woman had come to the hospital complaining of typical lower UTI symptoms, such as leaking.

But doctors were left stunned when scans revealed there was a glass inside her bladder.

It was encased by an 8cm-wide (3-inch-wide) bladder stone, which are normally so small they are hard to see with the naked eye.

The woman, from Tunisia, revealed she had used the drinking glass as a sex toy a number of years before.

NYP further wrote that evidently, she had inserted it into the urethra — the hole from which females urinate — rather than the vagina.

Her case was published in a medical journal, including the astonishing scan and an image of the glass and bladder stone.

The patient arrived at the emergency department at Academic Hospital Habib Bourguiba complaining of UTI symptoms.

The glass that was recovered from her Urethra

She reported that she had suffered cystitis (inflammation of the bladder) several times, but it had never been investigated.

The woman didn’t have any blood in her urine, nor was she suffering with urinary incontinence, the report said.

But she did have a higher than normal red blood cell range, indicating the body was fighting an infection.

The doctors performed surgery to remove the bladder stone to expose the still-intact glass, which had been in her body for years.

Two days later, the woman had recovered and was well enough to go home.

The report concluded: “Complicated forms are those diagnosed late and often associated with recurrent urinary tract infections, lithiasis and/or fistulas.

“The best treatment remains preventive by balancing the underlying etiopathogenic disorder and by a good sex education.”

MORE: