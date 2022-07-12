Woman returns from Sallah feasting to find her house and car on fire (video)

A woman, who left home to celebrate Sallah with friends, returned to find her house and car on fire.

She shared a video of herself eating Sallah ram and revealed that, at the time, she had no idea how her day will end.

The later part of the video shows how her day ended, with her house on fire.

Locals gathered to try to put out the fire, but they couldn’t salvage the building.

The entire building and the property in the flats got burnt. The woman’s car parked in the compound was also destroyed in the fire.

She added in the video that she has to start looking for a place to lay her head.

Watch the video below:

