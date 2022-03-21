Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, and Tik Tok queen, Asantewaa, have caused a stir on social media with a new set of photos.

The two young celebrity queens have come together to get fans talking on the internet.

In the photos, Maame Serwaa and Asantewaa were captured in a friendly posing.

From the photos Maame Serwaa and Asantewaa were at a friend’s wedding ceremony at a coded location.

The two twinned in a beautiful outfit but it was Maame Serwaa who stole the show with how her dress was designed.

Captioning the photos, Asantewaa wrote:

Congratulations to our childhood friend .. W// @officialmaameserwaa.

Wearing an exposing V-cut dress, the greater parts of the actress’ breast were on full display, looking as though they wanted to fall off.



This has caught the attention of many social users, who have been reacting to the post.

Some fans have bashed the Kumawood star for exposing most of her breasts to the public.

Others slamed her for showing off her b**bs in that manner in public instead of finding an appropriate dress to hide them in.

unics_fashion_: “It seems like her dress is giving up on the bustline please let’s choose our closet right . Just my opinion tho.”

morlly_.jarh: “Eei Serwaaaa”