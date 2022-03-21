The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed the proposed Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) has been approved by the finance committee in parliament and awaiting the plenary.

He said there was even a voting process where the chairman of the committee cast his vote and secured a majority decision on the Floor of Parliament.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, Monday, he said the percentage at that time was 1.75% after reports that the government had decreased it.

According to him, although the e-levy bill has crossed the finance committee, if there are changes that have to be made which he strongly believes, following all the consultations made, then those changes can be proffered as clause by clause amendment in parliament.

“The E-Levy is actually in parliament, the finance committee has approved it and what we are left with is plenary. We even voted in parliament and we all know about that. The percentage at that time was still 1.75%.

“In the law-making processes, the first report is on the policy of the bill and the second is on the clauses and so at any stage, if anyone either from Majority or Minority feels like amending it, it can be done and so if government wants to reduce it, it can be moved by the chair of the committee, or the Finance Minister and doesn’t have to go back to the committee,” he said.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the presentation of the 2022 budget announced that government intends to introduce the E-levy.

The proposed Levy, which was expected to come into effect in January 2022, charges 1.75% on the value of electronic transactions.

Although the government has argued that it is an innovative way to generate revenue, scores of citizens and stakeholders have expressed varied sentiments on its appropriateness, with many standing firmly against it.