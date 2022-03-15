Actress Maame Serwaa has lighten up social media with a latest jaw-dropping photo.

Fans of the actress cannot keep mute as they flood her comment section with hundreds of messages appreciating her beauty.

The photo has since generated over 12.1k likes barely an hour after it was posted on Instagram.

The aesthetically pleasing photo is of Maame Serwaa flaunting her thick thighs while sitting on a kitchen cabinet.

She was clad in a white shirt dress, covered with a vest and long black boots to match.

The actress was captured in a leaning pose which gave view to her recently acquired backside.