The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old driver, Godwin Bayor alias Yaw, for allegedly assaulting a woman on March 6, 2022, in Cape Coast.

His arrest follows a Police investigation into a viral audio-visual tape intercepted in which a man was captured assaulting a lady in the night.

The victim subsequently lodged a complaint of assault at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, Cape Coast, Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting the investigation.

