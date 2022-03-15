Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has shared a lovely photo of himself on social media.

The minister, in his latest photo, seems to be concerned about growing old with his white beard.

Sharing the photo on his social media pages, he wrote; Charlie Man dey grow old!!!

ALSO READ:

Oppong Nkrumah’s emotional tribute to late Elvis Kwashie

Your coup comment is an attack on Ghana’s democracy – Oppong Nkrumah takes on…

Govt will continue to engage on E-levy – Oppong Nkrumah

The photo has since drawn expression of love from his fans with some people urging him to continue doing the good work as he is not only growing old but growing in wisdom and favour.

Check out the photo below: