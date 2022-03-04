Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has reacted to comments made by the Dean of Ghana School of Law, Legon, Professor Raymond Atuguba.

According to him, such a comment from a noble leader on a coup in the country is an attack on democracy and must not be condoned.

He said this in a press briefing on Wednesday, adding that despite Covid-19 pandemic, Ghana’s current economic status is far better than the days of yesteryear when there was no global pandemic.

“Comments to the effect that some conditions are rife for a coup are most unfortunate and disappointing. They are disappointing because despite COVID-19 Ghana’s current economic status is far better than the days of yesteryear when there was no global pandemic.

“Even if they were worse, the constitution provides legitimate means for advocating for and executing a change. For respected persons to be purporting that such conditions legitimise coups is a terrible attack on our democracy itself and should not be condoned,” he told journalists in Accra.

Few days ago, it was reported that the Dean of Ghana School of Law, Professor Atuguba, at a public lecture in Accra stated the possibility of coup in Ghana if the economic crisis are not addressed.

““We do not want coup in this country but if we do not act quickly, we may have one in our hands.

“There is one thing to do now, prevent coup in Ghana since the climate and the environment, national and immediate international, are conducive for one. We must compel the government to acknowledge the current economic mess,” he said.