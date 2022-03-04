The commencement of the trial in which Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and six others are standing trial for the threat of death on Patricia Oduro Kwarteng also known as Nana Agradaa has been halted following the Attorney-General’s request of the original case docket.

The General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry and six others have been slapped with 11 charges with the trial scheduled to start.

However, in court on Thursday, March 3, 2022, when the case was called, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, said, “we cannot proceed with trial today based on certain happenings.”

According to him, the head of the prosecution of the Accra Region of the Ghana Police Service has directed him to inform the court that, the case docket has been called by the office of the Attorney-General for study and advice.

“As we speak, the original docket is in the office of the Attorney-General and therefore I cannot proceed,” the prosecutor told the court.

He, therefore, prayed the court to adjourn the court to enable him to take further orders from the Head of the prosecution on the way forward.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, subsequently adjourned the case to March 24, 2022.

According to EIB Network’s Court Correspondent, Nana Agradaa, who is the complainant, was in court for the first time.

All the accused persons were also present in court.

The General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and six others – Mensah Ofori, Bright Berchie, Kwabena Nyarko aka Matata, Nana Acheampong, Nana Brown, and Kwame Amoh have been slapped with 11 charges.

They have all pleaded not guilty to charges ranging from conspiracy to commit offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, offensive conduct to the breach of peace, conspiracy to commit threat of death, and threat of death.

They have each been granted bail in the sums of GHc100, 000 each.