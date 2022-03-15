Justin Bieber is deeply concerned for wife Hailey Bieber amid recent health scare.

Turning to her Instagram last week, the 25-year-old model revealed that suffered a blood clot in her brain on Thursday which led her to immediate hospitalisation.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” she wrote.

While Hailey was soon released from the hospital, sources close to the couple reveal that the incident shook husband Justin Bieber to his core. The singer “is probably more traumatised than even she is,” the source added.

“When it happened, there was a lot of panic. Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side.”

“He was saying that he can’t lose her, that whatever it takes, he wanted the best medical treatment available,” the source says.

“He would’ve done anything to help her. It was a moment for them both to be reminded about mortality, and focusing on what really matters,” the source adds.

“He realizes, and is telling people around him, how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time … and that he needs to appreciate her every day. He’s going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up.”