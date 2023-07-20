Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was recently spotted having a friendly chat with international pop star Justin Bieber.

The dup had met at the Barclays Center in New York which was the venue for at Drake’s concert.

The two artistes were seen engaged in what appeared to be a casual conversation which has sparked excitement and curiosity among their fans.

The meeting between Sarkodie and Justin Bieber has fueled speculation about a possible collaboration between the two talented musicians. Many fans are eagerly anticipating the prospect of these two musical powerhouses joining forces on a track.

The encounter also highlights the global reach and influence of African artistes like Sarkodie, who continue to make waves on the international music scene.

The rapperholic was not just a visitor but a honoured guest who was ushered into the VIP section with A-listed artistes including Vinicius Junior and Lil Durk.

Sarkodie’s presence at such a high-profile event alongside renowned artistes like Justin Bieber and Drake further solidifies his status as one of Africa’s leading musical exports.

Watch video below: