Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has launched a salvo at the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) for being in bed with government.

Sampson Asaki Awingobit claimed the current leadership of GUTA led by Dr Joseph Obeng has succeeded in breaking their ranks to allow the Akufo-Addo government have its way.

He made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday while reacting to high cost of doing business in the country.

Traders have been breathing on the neck of government over increasing taxes, especially at the ports.

They cited the introduction of the Excise Duty Amendment Bill 2022, the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority Bill 2022 and the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2022.

But it was passed by Parliament in spite of stiff opposition from all trade unions including GUTA.

However, Mr Awingobit claimed government succeeded in passing the taxes due to support from GUTA.

He cited how they all kicked against benchmark values but strangely it was passed with tacit approval from GUTA

Mr Awingobit said that until GUTA stops pampering government, Ghanaians will continue to pay more for goods.

In a rebuttal, President of GUTA, Dr Obeng described all the allegations as a figment of his imagination.

According to him, he does not act unilaterally as leader of the GUTA for him to be tainted or linked to a political party.

“GUTA is not a political association; we are very neutral because we represent the interest of traders not a political party,” he explained.

The GUTA President revealed that, through hard work, they have negotiated for cheap duty payment by importers and exporters.

Dr Obeng charged Mr Asaki not to incite the public against GUTA for political expediency.