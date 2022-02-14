Young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has dropped a beautiful video on social media.

In the video, Maame Serwaa is captured dressed in red and black and in a jolly mood.

She is seen dancing to Akwaboah and Cina Soul’s Obiaa song and turning her body all round to flaunt her gorgeous self in the camera.

Maame Serwaa also rocked beautiful braids and she could not stop playing with them.

She captioned the video: “A month filled with love.”

Though the video has been praised by many, some people have criticised it for reasons best known to them.

Abena Serwaa, for instance, commented that “too much of everything is bad.” She added that Maame Serwaa should do everything in moderation.