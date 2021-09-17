Actress Maame Serwaa has offered a juicy deal to her lucky fan in a bid to motivate her fans for an investment.

Maame Serwaa is set to sponsor one of her fans to a tune of GHS 20,000 with the condition of starting a profitable joint business.

In an Instagram post, she threw the challenge to her over 370,000 fans to impress her with business ideas, out of which she will select the best one.

Barely 24 hours after she announced the deal, thousands of replies have been garnered, with her followers flooding her comment section with proposals.

Among them were businesses in technology, food, gadgets, hardware and online money transaction.

The now curvaceous actress is yet to select the winner who will be blessed with GHS 20,000.