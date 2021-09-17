A middle-aged man, Emma Eregarnoma, has been arrested in Delta State on allegation of foiled attempt to use his own mother, Mrs Oke Eregarnoma, for money rituals.

The PUNCH Metro gathered that suspect Eregarnoma is being detained at Orokpe Divisional Police Headquarters in Okpe Local Government Area over the incident, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday in Okuokoko community near Warri.

It was gathered that Mrs Oke Eregarnoma, who hails from Odorubo community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta, resides in Okuokoko community near Warri where she is a foodstuff vendor at the popular Okuokoko market.

Narrating her ordeal to journalists on her hospital bed where she is recuperating, the mother, who claimed to have survived suspected ritualist attack by her son, disclosed that for some days in recent times, her son had been boasting that he “must drive GLK this week.”

The woman told newsmen that on Tuesday at about 8:00 pm, the son invited her to his house along Caroline Street, Okuokoko, having convinced her that he had a surprise package for her.

READ ALSO:

On getting there, the mother explained she saw her son in an unusual joyous mood, as he puts his musical gadget to a very loud volume.

But, according to her, the son suddenly locked the door to the room and attempted to strangle her and pluck out her eyes. She said that she started screaming for help, but no response was coming due to the loudness of the music he was playing.

Continuing, the woman narrated how she suddenly regained strength and was able to run outside for help with neighbours eventually coming to her rescue.

The suspect was consequently apprehended and taken to the Orerokpe Police Station where he is now being interrogated, the woman said.

Meanwhile, she is recuperating in a private hospital in Okuokoko where she is receiving medical attention.

Operatives of the Orokpe Divisional Police Command could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.

When contacted, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed that the suspect was in custody, but would not confirm a case of suspected ritual attempt.

While noting that investigation is ongoing in the incident, the Police spokesman maintained that operatives would interview the mother to find out the true situation.