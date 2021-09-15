As part of his ‘Thank You’ tour in the Ashanti Region, former President John Mahama has paid a courtesy call on popular prophet, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Prophet 1.

The former President was accompanied by his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman and National Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They include: National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews.