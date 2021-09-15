Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is calling for the immediate arrest of repented fetish priestess, Patricia Oduro Kwateng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako said the woman is to blame for the current predicament of controversial prophet, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah by attacking him on social media.

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International stormed the house of Nana Agradaa after she challenged him to a fight.

During the banter, some of his bodyguards reportedly brandished guns to scare the repented fetish priestess. When the police tried to intervene, they were allegedly assaulted by the angry pastors of the prophet.

This led to the arrest of Rev. Owusu-Bempah and three others who have been charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death.

He was granted bail on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 pending trial.

But the decision by the police not to include Nana Agradaa deemed the instigator of the violence still baffles Chairman Wontumi as he is popularly called.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, he claimed if she had not provoked Rev. Owusu-Bempah, this problem would not have happened.

“One person cannot fight so Nana Agradaa must also be arrested to face the law,” the Ashanti Region NPP chairman noted.

Should she be allowed to go scot-free, Chairman Wontumi said Nana Agradaa will continue to foment trouble in Ghana.

