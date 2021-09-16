Popular Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, has transcended her borders to sister country Nigeria where she is currently undergoing a project.

She was pictured on set with top Nollywood stars for an upcoming movie, Obsession.

A-listed stars, the likes of Tinsel’s Gideon Okeke, Mercy Aigbe and Shaffy Bello were all on set.

Based on the photos taken from the set, it is safe to say that she will play the role of a character that has been kidnapped.

She was captured sitting in a chair, tied with black duct tapes.