The Ghana Football Association [GFA] will announce a new head coach for the Black Stars today, Thursday, September 16.

CK Akonnor, who was the head coach for the team and his two assistants were fired on Monday following a review of the team’s performance in their first two games played in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana opened their qualifiers with a home win against Ethiopia before losing to South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in their second Group G game.

The defeat leaves the Black Stars at the 2nd position with three points.

Following the dismissal of Akonnor, the Executive Council constituted a three-member committee to settle on a new coach within 72 hours which ends today.

The committee is being led by Vice President of the FA, Mark Addo, Dr Randy Abbey and Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida.

Several names have cropped up with over 50 expatriates applying for the vacant job.

The government gave approval for the country’s football governing body to appoint a foreign coach on Tuesday, after initially insisting that the next Black Stars coach must be Ghanaian.

According to reports, the GFA’s preferred choice was former Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire coach, Herve Renard, who is currently in charge of the Saudi Arabia national team.

But the Frenchman’s high charge ($100,000 per month) was deemed unaffordable by the country and he was subsequently ruled out.

After contacting Milovan Rajevac, who is a former Black Stars coach, a monthly fee of $45,000 has been agreed for the next two years.

Milovan Rajevac previously coached the Black Stars in 2008 and finished as runner-up at the Cup of Nations in 2010 and narrowly missed out on a semi-final place at the 2010 World Cup to Uruguay.

The veteran trainer will be tasked to steer the Black Stars to secure qualification for the 2022 Fifa World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar next year.

Ghana takes on Zimbabwe in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying doubleheader from October 6, 2021.