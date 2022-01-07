Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has given her teeming fans something to talk about in the new year.
In the video, the young actress was spotted in a gym.
She gave fans a glimpse of the routine she engages in to maintain her hourglass figure as she led a tour around the facility.
Maame Serwaa, known as Clara Amoateng Benson, was clad in a black top with green and black leggings.
ALSO READ:
She matched her look with a cap and a pair of sneakers.
Serwaa moved around for a while to take selfies before finally beginning a battle ropes session.
Watch the video for more: