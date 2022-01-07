Fans and followers cannot stop thanking God for the life of Ryan, the son of ace actor, Adjetey Anang and his wife Elom over his new age.

The boy, who has been the family’s bundle of joy, turned seven on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

To commemorate the day, the elated mother and wife took to her Instagram page to share an adorable photo of her son.

The photo captured Ryan on a scooter all set for a ride and gave a stern look for the camera.

Mrs Anang backed the photo with a powerful message to her son as she professes the undying love of the family for him.

She also prayed for God’s blessings in the post which has attracted heartwarming messages from well-wishers.

She wrote: Happy 7th Birthday to our dear son @ryandew_anang, God richly bless you! May God guide you to grow in wisdom and stature and in favour with God and men! Lots of love from @adjeteyanang and I! ❤❤❤.