Award-winning actor, Adjetey Anang, fondly known as ‘Pusher’ from the hit series ‘Things We Do For Love,’ has revealed that he wanted to have more babies with his wife, Elom Anang.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz, Mr Anang revealed his desire to have two children, while his wife hoped for three. Currently content with their family, he expressed gratitude for their child, acknowledging that any additional blessings would be welcomed with open arms.

“I have always wanted to have two and my wife wants to have three children so if we have one or two more, it will be great but we are content with what we have,” he said.

He also shared the struggles he and his wife faced while trying to conceive, expressing the conflicting emotions they encountered during their journey.

“So it was a combination of feelings, there were times when there was so much hope and there were other times you would ask yourself what is it that you are doing wrong as Christians.”

The actor acknowledged that the process was not without societal pressures, recounting instances of people offering prayers and well-wishes during their journey.

“There were times when we were invited for outdoorings and other times when people will see you and say, ‘we are praying for you’. All of that was not easy at all for us,” he shared.

However, he emphasised that these well-intentioned gestures sometimes added to the weight of expectations they faced.

“There was a lot of pressure on us and it was very tough but we kept hoping and hoping and here we are today,” he said.

Mr Anang’s memoir, which recently stirred a conversation after he admitted to infidelity, sparked discussion about the complexities of relationships and public life.

Despite the backlash, the actor stood firm in his decision not to alter any part of his narrative.

“No, I won’t change a thing at all, I will leave it as it is. That is what it is supposed to be for someone in the limelight. There is an element of vulnerability and sincerity that is expected of you for them to relate,” he said.

