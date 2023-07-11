Social media is flooded with excitement as people discuss the remarkable resemblance between Adjetey Anang’s wife, Elom Anang, and actress Jessica Williams.

The image, shared by blogger Sammy Kay at Adjetey Anang’s book launch, has captured the attention of online users, sparking numerous discussions and comments.

One social media user expressed surprise, stating, “It’s serious oo… it was just a few years ago that I realized they were two different people. I used to think the actress was his wife.”

The uncanny resemblance between the two women has left many in awe and has become a topic of fascination among fans, followers, and entertainment enthusiasts.

Beverly Afaglo chimed in, suggesting an intriguing possibility, “One was adopted from birth by another family. Nobody can tell me anything.”

Adjetey Anang’s wife, Elorm Annan, and actress Jessica Williams

This speculation adds an extra layer of intrigue to the discussions surrounding the resemblances between Elom Anang and Jessica Williams.

Another user highlighted their long-held observation, saying, “Anytime I saw Jessica on TV, I said to myself this lady resembles Elorm. This is the proof. What a striking resemblance.”

The viral picture has provided undeniable evidence to support their previous thoughts on the striking similarities between the two women.

As the image continues to be shared across social media platforms, people can’t help but marvel at the physical resemblance between Adjetey Anang’s wife and actress Jessica Williams.

ALSO READ:

I initiated flirtatious conversations and led many women on – Adjetey Anang

I cheated on my wife multiple times – Adjetey Anang confesses in newly launched…

Adjetey Anang reveals details of conversation he had with Yvonne Nelson over Sarkodie brouhaha