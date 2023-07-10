

A new book launched by Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, popularly known as ‘Pusher’, has already started generating conversations after he admitted to cheating on his wife at some point in their 15 years marriage.

In Chapter 9 of his book, ‘Adjetey Anang: A story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience’, the ‘Things We Do for Love’ actor admitted to cheating on his wife, Elom, both emotionally and physically.

“Yes, I have cheated on my wife before in the various forms that cheating could be defined as, both emotionally and physically,” he writes.

He adds that though some of the instances of cheating were as a result of naivety on his part, it got to a time he was the one that got flirtatious with the women.

“You could say I was naive from the start about subtle amorous hints and perhaps made a lot of assumptions about people’s motives till it was too late. Soon, I got bolder, more daring and adventurous and sometimes I initiated flirtatious conversations and led many on. I have been in very compromising situations with ladies. Some started as admiration and fun and after frequent chats, developed into flirting and occasionally went too far,” he mentions.

The Chapter 9 of the book focuses on the challenges Adjetey Anang and his wife have gone through, especially having their first child after seven years of marriage and his unfettered sexual cravings with other women.

Adjetey Anang and wife at the book launch

He apologised to the women involved in his infidelity and thanked his wife and God for forgiving him.

“To every lady I have been on that path with, I would like to apologise unreservedly for such inappropriate behaviour. I’ve struggled to forgive myself and these experiences have been the lowest points in our marriage and nearly tore us apart. I’m grateful for God and Elom’s forgiveness and the love that has kept us going strong through those dark times,” he further writes.

Adjetey Anang’s book comes a few weeks after actress Yvonne Nelson also released her memoir, ‘I am Not Yvonne Nelson’, which stoked controversy on various media platforms.

Apart from his sterling role in the television series ‘Things We Do for Love’, he is also known for featuring in movies such as ‘A Sting in A Tale’, ‘Deadly Voyage’, ‘The Perfect Picture’, among others.