Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle, has cried out online over the overwhelming feeling that her life has no direction.

In a recent post on her Threads handle, the content creator and YouTuber said she’s never felt so directionless and purposeless all her life.

“Can’t wait to resume posting on youtube.. I’ve never felt so directionless & purposeless in my life,” she wrote.

This is coming shortly after news broke out that a court granted Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, full custody of their three children, as well as temporary custody of their mansion in Ajah, Lagos.

The court also reportedly warned the actor not to disturb his first wife, as they remain legally married.

According to the sources, Yul has been caught in a messy fracas with his first wife.

He allegedly did not want May to return to Instagram, as her presence on the app triggers backlashes for him. Despite his efforts to keep her away, May refused, claiming that she does business on her IG page.

The marital saga between May Edochie and her husband Yul Edochie has been a widely discussed subject on various social media platforms for several months and still counting.