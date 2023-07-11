The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, led by its Queenmother, Omanhemaa Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I, has petitioned parliament over comments made by Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II.

The queen-mother and her subjects say they find the comments to be inciting and against what the people of Gomoa Akyepem hold dear – peace.

In a recent notice, the queen-mother issued a strong condemnation of violence and provided clarity on the recent events surrounding the destoolment of Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II.

The traditional area reaffirms its unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the Rule of Law.

The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area has a longstanding tradition of upholding justice and resolving disputes through peaceful means.

They expressed their deep opposition to any form of violence, incitement to violence, and statements associated with Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II that are considered to be provocative.

Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II

The queen-mother and her subjects also alleged that Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II has been officially destooled, following a vote of no confidence by the Royal Nsona Kingmakers of Buduattah and Divisional Chiefs of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area.

According to them, legal proceedings are currently underway at both the Central Regional House of Chiefs and the Cape Coast High Court to address the charges brought against him, including criminal activities and fraudulent conduct that occurred before his enstoolment.

Video of Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II making the alleged comments

Given these developments, the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area urges all individuals, communities, and stakeholders to maintain peace and refrain from engaging in any form of violence or retaliatory actions.

They stress the importance of allowing the legal processes to proceed without any hindrance and encourage cooperation with the relevant authorities.

The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area restates its firm commitment to peace, unity, and the amicable resolution of disputes through constructive dialogue and adherence to the Rule of Law.

They express gratitude for the attention and understanding of all concerned parties and invite further inquiries or requests for information regarding the recent events.