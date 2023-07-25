Actor Adjetey Anang, popularly known as Pusher, says that though he is blessed to be a father of one, he desires more children.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, ‘The Things We Do For Love’ actor said, “I have always wanted to have two and my wife wants to have three children so if we have one or two more, it will be great, but we are content with what we have.”

Adjetey Anang and wife, Elom had their first baby seven years after marriage. He mentioned that it was “one of the most trying times of their marriage and waiting period as Christians.”

“So it was a combination of feelings, there were times when there was so much hope and there were other times you would ask yourself what is it that you are doing wrong as Christians.

“There were times when we were invited for outdoorings and other times when people will see you and say, we are praying for you. All of that was not easy at all for us.

“There was a lot of pressure on us and it was very tough but we kept hoping and hoping and here we are today.”

After all the bashing he has received for admitting in his memoir that he cheated on his wife, one would have thought the award-winning actor would delete that bit given another opportunity, but he says, “No, I won’t change a thing at all, I will leave it as it is. That is what it is supposed to be for someone in the limelight. There is an element of vulnerability and sincerity that is expected of you for them to relate.”

